CM Kamal Nath inaugurates IFS Meet in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath inaugurated a Forestry Conference of Indian Forest Service officers at Noronha Academy of Administration in Bhopal on Saturday. Speaking at the conference he emphasised on the usage of forest produce and the role of forests in economic growth.

"I have been connected to forests for the past 30 years. But the time has changed from what it used to be 30 years ago and we have to acknowledge this. I was first-time Member of Parliament(MP) when the forest act was passed during the Indira Gandhi government," the chief minister said. "Madhya Pradesh has huge biodiversity and our forest produce is a big attraction for the global research firm. Our focus should be on enhancing and refining our forest produce. We should focus on increasing economic activity in our forest areas. More people should get employment through increased economic activity," he said.

The CM was accompanied by state forest minister Umang Singher for the event, being held in Bhopal for the first time. "Conflicts will be the biggest challenge for forest conservation in the future for which we have to strike a balance, as they are our biggest treasure," he told reporters after the event.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath also released three books including 'Camping Destinations of MP', 'Wildlife Destination Map of MP' and a magazine at the IFS meet. (ANI)

