Himachal CM unveils initiatives to boost farmer's income

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday initiated various schemes to double the income of farming community by 2022. He laid the foundation for 50,000 litres capacity milk processing plant of MILKFED (Milk Producer's Federation Limited) at Chakkar in Balh Vidhan Sabha area in Mandi district. It will be constructed at a cost of Rs 16.31 crore.

The Chief Minister said the MILKFED has a capacity of collecting milk up to one lakh litre, which needed to be increased. He said that in a developed country, the base of the rural economy was animal husbandry and the farmers by going for the best breed of cows could increase their income manifold. He also appreciated the efforts of the MILKFED in diversifying its activities as this would not only ensure an increase in its revenue but also help the farmers by offering them more effective services. He said that the state government was also promoting the indigenous breed of cattle so that the farmers could get high milk-producing cows.

Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar said the milk processing plant would prove a boon to the farmers of the district and also help the farmers to double their income by the year 2022. He also urged the Chief Minister to increase the rate of milk to facilitate the farmers. MILKFED chairman Nehal Chand Sharma thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning of over a hundred posts to be filled up in the HIMFED (Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Milk Producer's Federation Limited) for its effective functioning. (ANI)

