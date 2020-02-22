Left Menu
Cleanliness drive begins in Agra, 3,000 artistes to welcome Trump

Ahead of the much-awaited visit of US President Donald Trump, Agra is getting a makeover with beautification of streets and cleanliness drive led by authorities.

Cleanliness drive begins in Agra, 3,000 artistes to welcome Trump
Rajiv Rathi, Executive Engineer, Municipal Corporation Agra speaking to ANI on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the much-awaited visit of US President Donald Trump, Agra is getting a makeover with beautification of streets and cleanliness drive led by authorities. Trump is scheduled to visit Agra on February 24. The US President is expected to visit the Taj Mahal and attend a cultural function during his visit here.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is monitoring all preparations and the work-related to infrastructure development has been completed in the Taj city. Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Rathi, Executive Engineer, Municipal Corporation Agra said, "Work-related to infrastructure development has been completed. Now, we are focusing on cleanliness and beautification of streets."

Moreover, at least 3,000 artistes have been invited to present colourful cultural programmes to welcome Trump in Agra, said Agra District Magistrate (DM) Prabhu Narain Singh. These artistes will perform Ramlila, Raslila, Kala Alha and Nautanki of Bundelkhand in around 21 places on way from the Kheria airport and the East Gate of the Taj.

Over 300 artists are working to beautify places near Kheria airport. "We have identified 21 spots where stages will be set up for different kind of cultural programmes on February 24," Agra DM said.

Elaborate security arrangements are being made in the city in view of Trump's visit. As many as 10 paramilitary companies and 5,000 security personnel have been deployed. "Sniper points have been identified. A total of 4,000-5,000 security personnel deployed at several points throughout the designated route. CCTV cameras placed across the city," SP city said.

Earlier in the day, scores of banners and hoardings were installed by the state and central government to welcome the visiting dignitary.The road from the airport to the Taj Mahal has several billboards on display, with photographs of the US President and the first lady Melania Trump along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Some of them sported taglines like "Grand welcome of India's best friend to the city of Love-Agra" and "Strong leadership, strong country"."We have put lots of billboards on the road from the airport to the Taj Mahal. We all will welcome him," said Agra Mayor Naveen Jain. (ANI)

