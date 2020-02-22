Mumbai: 3 arrested in spa raid, 3 women rescued

Three people were arrested and three women were rescued after police raided a spa in Oshiwara

area of Mumbai on Saturday, an official said. The raid was carried out at 2pm after a decoy customer

established a tip-off about illegal activities in the spa, he said.

"We have arrested two managers and the owner of the spa under Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). Three

women were rescued," he added.

