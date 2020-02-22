LeT militants' accomplice arrested in Sopore: J&K police

An accomplice of Lashkar-e-Toiba militants was arrested from Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. Muzamil Ahmad War, a resident of Warpora Sopore area in the north Kashmir district, was involved in assisting active militants of the outlawed terror outfit LeT operating in Sopore area, a police spokesman said.

He said as per the investigation, War had been providing logistic support and shelter to LeT's active militants operating in the area. Incriminating materials have been recovered from his possession, the spokesman said, adding, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against him and further investigation in the matter is on.

PTI SSB RAX

RAX

