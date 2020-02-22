Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 women dead in fire at Chandigarh PG

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 21:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 21:19 IST
3 women dead in fire at Chandigarh PG

Three young women lost their lives when a fire broke out on Saturday at a house in Chandigarh where they were staying as paying guests, police said. As many as five girls were on the first floor of the residential accommodation at Sector 32 when the fire broke out, the police said.

Station Fire Officer Lal Bahadur said they received a call around 4 pm and four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze. It took around 10-15 minutes to put out the fire, the officer said, adding that one of the women saved her life by jumping from the first floor.

"There was very low visibility because of smoke and fire," Bahadur said. "Two women were found unconscious in a room and another with burn injuries was found in another room." With the blaze engulfing the first floor of the house, it was a difficult task for the fire fighters to take out the women out of the room.

Three women, aged 19-22, died in the incident. Two were admitted to a hospital and they are out of danger, Chandigarh Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar said. The deceased have been identified as Prakshi (from Kotkapura, Punjab), Riya (Kapurthala, Punjab) and Muskan (Hisar, Haryana), the police said.

According to neighbours, around 25-30 women were putting up at the guest house. At the time of the incident, most of them were out of the PG, the police said, adding that a case would be registered against the building owner.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. Several items, including fan, fridge, beds, on the first floor were charred, the police said. The incident was a grim reminder of the vulnerability of students coming from several states, including Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, who put up at the "unsafe" paying guests in Chandigarh, which is a hub of educational institutions and that has led to a flourishing business of paying guests.

Students usually stay nearby as paying guests, some of which violate fire safety norms and lack required permissions that become a cause of such fire incidents PTI CHS VSD HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

There is difference between being religious and fanatic:

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Saturday voiced disapproval of AIMIM leader Waris Pathans 15crore Muslims can be heavy on 100 crore remark and asserted that there was a difference between being religious and afanatic. The former JNU student le...

Aramco says received approval for Jafurah gas field development

Saudi Aramco said on Saturday it had received regulatory approval to develop Saudi Arabias Jafurah non-associated gas field and expects production to start in early 2024. It said output would reach around 2.2 billion cubic feet per day of s...

UPDATE 4-Ten new cases of coronavirus in Iran, two dead- officials

Authorities in Iran on Saturday announced the detection of at least 10 new cases of coronavirus and two more deaths, deepening a sense of public unease over the handling of the spread of the disease. The latest cases appeared to bring the n...

Mobile phones seized from four Madhyamik examinees

Mobile phones were seized from four Madhyamik examinees on the fourth day of the class 10board examinations on Saturday, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said.The students will not be allowed to sit for the remaining exams, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020