Student throws acid on his schoolmates in HP, 3 girls among 4 injured

A class 10 student allegedly threw acid on his four schoolmates, three of them girls, leaving them injured in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the evening at a school in Utpur, they said.

Three class 10 girl students and a boy of class 9 suffered burns, police said.

