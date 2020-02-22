Bihar police arrests Maoist from Jharkhand
A Maoist, carrying a reward of more than Rs 10 lakh on his head, has been arrested
by the Special Task Force of Bihar police from adjoining Jharkhand, a senior officer said here on Saturday.
Siddhu Koda, a zonal commander of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), was arrested from a railway station in Dumka, about
100 km from here, by an STF team that had gone there upon receiving a tip-off, Jamui Superintendent of Police (SP)
Inamul Haq Mengnu said. He said Koda, who was a resident of Chakai block in
the district, was involved in several high-profile Maoist attacks and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh in Bihar and Rs 10
lakh in Jharkhand. Two automatic rifles -- an AK 47 and an INSAS -- have
been seized from the possession of Koda who has been brought here and sent to jail after being produced before a court, the
SP added.
