Left Menu
Development News Edition

Student throws acid on his schoolmates in HP, 3 girls among 4 injured

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hamirpur
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 22:13 IST
Student throws acid on his schoolmates in HP, 3 girls among 4 injured

A class 10 student allegedly threw acid on his four schoolmates, three of them girls, leaving them injured in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in the evening at a school in Utpur, they said.

Three class 10 girl students and a boy of class 9 suffered minor burns, police said, adding the attacker fled the spot after the incident. The school was open in the evening as annual practical examinations were being held.

According to the class 9 student who was injured, his senior came out of the science lab just before the school was about to be closed and threw acid on him from a beaker. He said he was sitting with three girls outside the class room at the time of the incident and some acid also fell on the faces of the girls who soon complained of a burning sensation.

Hamirpur SP Arjit Sen Thakur said a police party was rushed to the spot to investigate the incident. No formal complaint has been lodged with the police so far but they are acting on the basis of reports circulating on the social media, he added.

Four students suffered minor burns and were given treatment at a local clinic and then sent back to their homes, the SP said. The school principal confirmed the attack but refused to divulge any further details.

Insiders in the education department said dilute hydrochloric acid (HCL) kept in the laboratory might have been used in the attack. It could have been more damaging had the attacker thrown concentrated acid on the schoolmates, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Buffett defends stock investments, which fueled record Berkshire profit

Warren Buffett on Saturday forcefully defended Berkshire Hathaway Incs decision to invest heavily in stocks of companies such as Apple Inc as he labors through a four-year drought since his last major acquisition of a company. In his widely...

White Sox sign LHP Bummer to 5-year, $16M deal

The Chicago White Sox agreed to terms on a five-year, 16 million contract with left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer on Saturday. The contract includes two club options that could extend the deal through the 2026 season.Bummer will receive 1 mi...

Ravi shows class with gold, Bajrang fails to defend title

Ravi Dahiya impressed with a gold-winning effort at the Asian Wrestling Championship but Indias biggest Olympic medal hope Bajrang Punia looked good until he ran into Japanese Takuto Otoguro in his final here on Saturday. In a strong show b...

Member of SIT probing 2015 sacrilege cases dubs SC verdict 'moral victory'

A senior Punjab IPS officer, who is a member of the SIT probing 2015 desecration of religious text and police firing incidents, has described the dismissal of CBIs plea by the Supreme Court in the sacrilege matter as moral victory. The Supr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020