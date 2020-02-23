UP: Woman SI alleges rape by police inspector

A woman sub-inspector has lodged a complaint in Miranpur town here that she was raped by a police inspector on the pretext of marriage. She has been taken for a medical examination and a case was registered against Inspector Sandeep Chouhan on Saturday, SHO H N Singh said, adding that an inquiry is underway.

According to the FIR, it is alleged that the woman, who is a resident of Miranpur, was raped by the accused policeman who also extorted Rs 5 lakh cash as 'engagement gift' from her. The woman has also alleged that she went to his residence in Bhopura village of Ghaziabad district in March last year where he raped her on two occasions.

Their marriage was supposed to take place on April 21, 2019, the complaint stated. The accused has been demanding more dowry including Rs 10 lakh and a car, it stated.

Later, the accused refused to marry her and threatened her as well. The woman is posted in Bulandshahr while the accused inspector is a resident of Shamli district and posted in Ghaziabad Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), according to the SHO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.