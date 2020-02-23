Mother, daughter commit suicide in UP

A mother-daughter duo hanged themselves to death from the ceiling of their room in Khalilabad area here on Sunday, police said. Vandana (40) and her daughter Saumya (18) locked their room from inside and took the extreme step, they said.

We are trying to ascertain the motive behind the act, police said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, they added.

