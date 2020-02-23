Two cops injured after car falls into gorge in JK

Two policemen were critically injured after their car skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday, police said. Constables Fayaz Ahmad and Mohammad Yaqoob were on their way to Kishtwar from a remote village, a police official said.

He said the driver lost control of the vehicle on reaching Bhandarkote and it fell into the gorge around 2.30 pm. They were rescued and admitted to the Kishtwar district hospital, the official said.

They were later referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

