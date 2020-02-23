Chennai, Feb 23 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

Highlights from the Southern region at 6 pm. MDS2 KL-LD BULLETS Central agencies, states roped in for probe into recovery of foreign make bullets in Kerala Kollam/Thiruvananthapuram: Taking a serious view of recovery of foreign make bullets, suspected to be of Pakistan origin, in Kollam district, the Kerala government has roped in the Central agencies and other states for the probe which will be monitored by its anti-terror squad DIG.

MDS6 KA-LD PUJARI Gangster Ravi Pujari arrested in S.Africa, extradited from Senegal Bengaluru: Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari has been arrested in South Africa and being brought to India by a team of officials, including senior IPS officers from Karnataka, a top police official said. MES3 PD-CASINO-BEDI Bedi seeks Centre''s opinion on Pondy govt move to introduce casino Puducherry: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has sought the opinion of Centre on the Congress government's proposalto introduce casinos in the Union Territory as part of its measures to shore up more revenue..

