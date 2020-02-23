Left Menu
UP Congress says will intensify kisan yatra after Holi

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 18:10 IST
  • Created: 23-02-2020 18:10 IST
The Congress on Sunday said it will intensify its Kisan Jan Jaagran Yatra — a march to highlight the issues faced by farmers — across the state after Holi. The Yatra, which started on February 6, will be taken to block and booth levels after Holi, UP Congress convenor (media department) Lalan Kumar said.

"Farmers are considered as the backbone of the country. However, the Mann Ki Baat of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the 'Gun Ki Baat' by UP Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) will not do any good to the state or the country. They should speak on problems faced by farmers, unemployment and various crimes committed in the state," Kumar said, claiming the crime graph in the state was rising. He alleged farmers were not getting a fair price for their produce, which is often destroyed by stray animals.

Speaking to reporters in Kasganj, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said cane dues of farmers are yet to be paid and there's a threat to farm produce by stray cattle. "To highlight the problems of farmers, Congress has started the 40-day-long Kisan Jan Jaagran Yatra. Our demand is that farmers' electricity bill should be reduced by 50 per cent, their loans be waived, pending dues should be paid and a farmers' commission should be formed," Lallu said.

In a tweet, he added that the state government should give allowances to farmers protecting farm fields from stray animals. Lallu interacted with the public in Hathras and Kasganj districts on Sunday.

