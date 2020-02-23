Man dead, wife, sister injured as car falls into gorge in Shimla

A 36-year-old man was killed and his two family members were injured as their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Sunday, the police said. The incident took place at Kariyal Ghat village near Mundaghat, Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.

Nitin Sharma, a resident of Gajeha Kufar village, was killed in the accident while his wife Monika and sister Pooja were injured, the SP said. The injured have been admitted to IGMC hospital in Shimla, he said, adding a case in connection with the incident has been registered at Dhalli police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.