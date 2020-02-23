Cops, friend thwart suicide attempt by Kolkata man

Timely intervention by the Kolkata Police and a friend saved the life of a city man who

went live on Facebook to give updates of his suicide attempt early on Sunday.

Sources in the Kolkata Police said the 30-year-old man, a resident of Garfa area, had announced his decision to

commit suicide around 1.30 am. One of his friends alerted the police, following which

a team of officers rushed to his residence within 30 minutes. A police officer said the team was constantly

monitoring the youth's activity with help from his mutual friends, while on the way to his residence.

The officers, on reaching his house, woke up his mother who then persuaded him to come out of his room which

has been bolted from inside, he said. Counsellors in the presence of policemen talked to the

man and others to know the reason behind his decision, the officer added.

