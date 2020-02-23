Bank manager barges into women''s hostel, attacks student; held

A 37-year-old bank manager was arrested on Sunday in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly

barging into a women's hostel and attacking a student in the name of "moral policing" on Friday, police said.

The video of the accused Amarjeet Singh purportedly forcing his way into the hostel, attacking a student and

misbehaving with other women, went viral on social media. He is working as the manager of a private bank at its

Rau branch. "Singh barged into a girls' hostel on Friday night and

beat up a student. He also used abusive language against other students," said Bhanwarkua police station in-charge Sanjay

Shukla. Singh had accused the girls of the hostel of spreading

obscenity by meeting boys in his area.

