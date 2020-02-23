One dead, 17 injured in jallikattu

Coimbatore, Feb 23 (PTI): One person was gored to death while 17 others were injured, one of them seriously, during

jallikattu (bull-taming) here on Sunday. Subash Chandra Bose (24) of Pudukkottai died after the

horn of a bull went to his chest while another Murugan (37) of Madurai district got critically hurt when another bull

gored him in his throat. About 1,000 bulls and 820 tamers took part in the event

flagged off by Tamil Nadu Minister of Municipal Administration S P Velumani.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan was the guest of honour at the event organised by the district

administration and Coimbatore Jallikattu Association. Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who was

present, told reporters that there was a need to develop the traditional sport further and asked the stakeholders to

improve the sport to make it safe, both for bulls and tamers. Ajay of Madurai was adjudged as the best tamer as he was

successful in taming 20 bulls. He received a Maruti Alto car and a three-cent land as a prize.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.