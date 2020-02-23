DGP inaugurates first women police station of JK's Doda district
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Sunday inaugurated the first women police station of Doda district. The director general of police (DGP) was accompanied by Inspector General of Police (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh and DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range B S Tuti.
The motive behind opening the women police station, which has its territorial jurisdiction in Doda-Kishtwar and Ramban districts, is to provide better environment to women, the DGP said. "Crime against women has been taken seriously and to bring down such types of crimes, the women police station has been opened where crime against women will be dealt by women officials," he said.
Dilbag Singh said the opening of this police station will provide women to express their grievances more comfortably. Women from organisations like the Mahila Shakti Sanstha, women chairpersons of the block development council, members of One Stop Centres and members of Child Line attended the inauguration, a police spokesman said.
The DGP sought the peoples cooperation in eradicating the menace of drugs from society.
