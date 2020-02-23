Panel to give report on AP''s Disha Act by Mar 30: Deshmukh
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said a five-member committee comprising
senior officials will look into the prospect of implementing in the state a legislation like Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act.
The 'Andhra Pradesh Disha Act Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019' was enacted as a tribute to the
veterinary doctor brutally raped and murdered in neighbouring Telangana in November last year.
The law mandates completion of investigation in cases of sexual offences within seven working days and the trial
within 14 working days from the date of filing the charge sheet. The law, as passed by the AP Legislature, is awaiting
the assent of the Centre. Deshmukh said the the committee will submit its report
by March 30, followed by a draft to be presented in the next session of the Maharashtra Assembly.
He was speaking to reporters on the eve of the state's Budget session.
