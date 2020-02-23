Injured in blast, child dies after four days

One of the three children who were injured in a crude bomb explosion at Ghutiari Sharif in

South 24 Parganas district died at a city hospital on Sunday, police said.

The injured seven-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries at the National Medical College and Hospital during

the day. The boy and two others were seriously injured when a

spherical object they had kicked went off on Wednesday. The condition of the two other children is stable.

One person has been detained in connection with the incident, the sources said.

BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh said anti-social elements "sheltered by ruling Trinamool Congress are

stockpiling bombs all over the state and innocent people, including children, are losing their lives." PTI SUS

