17-yr-old girl gang-raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar

  • PTI
  • Muzaffarnagar
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 10:30 IST
  • Created: 24-02-2020 10:30 IST
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in a house in the Sikheda police station area here, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday, following which a case was registered against the three accused and one of them arrested, they said.

The minor survivor was sent for a medical examination, the police said. In a separate incident in neighbouring Shamli district, a 20-year-old woman was sexual harassed by a man in Bhabisa village under the Kandhla police station area on Sunday.

Police said a case was registered and the accused, identified only as Sompal (23), arrested.

