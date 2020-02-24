SI killing case: NIA conducts raids in TN

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Monday conducted raids at various places including in this district, in Tamil Nadu in connection with the killing of a special sub-inspector in Kanyakumari last month, police said. According to police sources here, the raids were conducted in the house of Mohideen Fathima following reports that Abdul Shamim and Thoufik, accused in the Special SI Wilson murder case, had stayed there. Besides Kayalpattinam near Tiruchendur in this district, raids were also conducted in Cuddalore, Neyveli and Melpattampakkam.

Sources also said the officials raided the houses of Abdul Hameed, Jaffer Ali and Khaja Mohideen, who had links with those accused of killing Wilson. The NIA was questioning all those who had extended help including providing shelter to the accused, the sources added. Wilson was shot with a pistol and stabbed when he was on duty at Kaliyakavilai checkpoint in Kanyakumari on the border with Kerala on the night of January 8. Shamim and Thoufiq were picked up from Udupi Railway station in Karnataka on January 14 and have been lodged in the Palayamkottai central prison in Tirunelveli district.

