Indo-US relationship no longer just another partnership: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said ties between India and the US are no longer just another partnership but have touched far greater heights. Welcoming US President Donald Trump at the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium here, he said a "new history" is being created.

Visit of President Trump to India with his family shows strong ties between India and the US, said Modi. "Welcome to world's biggest democracy," the Prime Minister said.

