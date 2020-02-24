Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's visit was short and sweet, says Sabarmati Ashram director

US President Donald Trump's visit to Sabarmati Ashram was short and sweet, said director of the Ashram Atul Pandya on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 14:55 IST
Trump's visit was short and sweet, says Sabarmati Ashram director
Director of Sabarmati Ashram Atul Pandya speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump's visit to Sabarmati Ashram was short and sweet, said director of the Ashram Atul Pandya on Monday. Pandya said Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were interested in knowing about the culture of India. During their visit to Ashram, they were seen spinning the Charkha, which is closely associated with India's freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi.

"The visit was short and sweet. They spent the time in Gandhi Ji's room and also with the Charkha. They showed interest in knowing the culture," said Pandya. "Last week, it was uncertain if he (Donald Trump) will be able to make a visit to Ashram or not. It was a pleasure to have him here," he added.

Sabarmati Ashram, also known as Harijan Ashram, was home to Mahatma Gandhi from 1917 until 1930 and served as one of the main centres of the Indian freedom struggle. Sabarmati Ashram has been named after the river with the same name. The Ashram was created with a dual mission -- to serve as an institution that would carry on a search for truth and a platform to bring together a group of workers committed to non-violence who would help secure freedom for India.

The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation will be in India for around 36 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

(Eds: CORRECTING SLUG)India to host Commonwealth shooting and archery championships in January 2022 in Chandigarh.

Eds CORRECTING SLUGIndia to host Commonwealth shooting and archery championships in January 2022 in Chandigarh....

Imbokodo keeps clean slate at Hermanus Sevens

The Springbok Womens Sevens team kept a clean slate at the Hermanus Sevens to bag a second title at this event in as many years.The Imbokodo won their matches against Boland Rebels 35-0, SWD Titans 38-0, Blue Jets 32-0 and Busy Bees 38-0 in...

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from coronavirus-hit areas

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China and a cruise ship in Japan hit by the new coronavirus.Following are some countries evacuation plans, and...

Julian Assange appears at start of extradition hearing in Britain

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a British court at the start of extradition hearings on Monday.Wearing a blue-grey suit and cleanly shaven, Assange confirmed his name and age.Judge Vanessa Baraitser told the court that any dist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020