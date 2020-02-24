Northeast Delhi clashes: LG instructs police commissioner to maintain law and order

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday instructed the police commissioner to maintain law and order in the national capital in the wake of violence during clashes in northeast Delhi.

"Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony," Baijal tweeted.

