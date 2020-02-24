Left Menu
Head constable killed, DCP injured in fresh clashes over CAA in northeast Delhi

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 24-02-2020 17:41 IST
  Created: 24-02-2020 17:41 IST
A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured as clashes over the amended citizenship law broke out again in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur on Monday, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other. Violence between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was also reported in the Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas.

This is the second day of clashes in the city where US President Donald Trump will arrive on Monday evening. Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted lathicharge to disperse the violent crowd of protesters.

Ratan Lal, a head constable attached to the office of the ACP Gokalpuri, was killed. Several police personnel, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara, Amit Sharma, were injured while trying to quell the protests. The police also imposed section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits assembly of four or more people, in areas affected by violence in northeast Delhi.

There was heavy stone pelting in Maujpur, while police baton-charged to disperse protesters in Jaffrabad. Shops and houses were vandalised and set on fire in Maujpur and Bhajanpura. A protestor was also seen moving towards a Delhi Police personnel with a gun in his hand. He shot a few rounds in the air.

According to officials, a fire tender was damaged by the protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to restore law and order in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has instructed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to ensure the situation is brought under control.

"Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon'ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted. Taking to Twitter, Baijal said, "Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony."

Delhi minister and Babarpur MLA Gopal Rai also urged the people in the area to maintain peace in the wake of the clashes over the citizenship law, saying some people were purposely trying to disturb the atmosphere. On Saturday night, a group of women blocked a carriageway outside the Jaffrabad Metro station against the CAA.

Clashes broke out on Sunday evening between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad over blocking of the road, while similar sit-ins were launched in several other parts of the national capital including Hauz Rani. The situation escalated after BJP leader Kapil Mishra called a gathering on Sunday. Mishra demanded that police remove the anti-CAA protestors within three days.

Since then northeast Delhi has been on the boil. It has also been witnessing spurts of violence. The Delhi Metro has closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

"Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet. Entry and exit were closed at the Jaffrabad metro station for over 24 hours.

