''Vigilant policing'' has helped curb C''garh Naxal menace: Guv

The Chhattisgarh government has been able to infuse new hope among people from all categories,

including Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Class, with its work and quick decision-making ability, said

Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday. The Governor said vigilant policing and initiatives

launched for ensuring justice have resulted in a drop in incidents of Naxal violence and other offences.

Uikey, during her address on the first day of the Budget session of the fifth Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly,

lauded the Congress government, which assumed office in December 2018, for its work and pro-people measures.

My government has raised new hope among all sections of the society, including SC, ST, minority and backward

classes with its quick decisions and various works," she said. Life of many tribal families in Bastar were in

trouble due to criminal cases lodged against them. But the government constituted a committee headed by Justice A K

Patnaik (to review such cases), whose recommendations paved the way for release of innocent tribals from the clutches of

criminal cases, providing them great relief," she said. The government has taken up special initiatives to

provide forest rights certificates to residents of Abhujmad which had been a neglected area from decades, Uikey said.

"The state government, with its three-tier strategy of trust, development and security, has improved the law and

order situation. The rehabilitation scheme for Naxals (who surrender) has been made more attractive.

"The government has been running public awareness drives to check cases related to chit-fund, cyber crime and

human trafficking, among others. Several measures like weekly off and response allowance have boosted morale of police

personnel, the Governor said. Vigilant policing and suo motu initiatives towards

justice delivery have resulted in bringing down Naxal violence and crimes in the state. "Maintaining this situation and

further improving it is a challenge in itself, she added. The Governor said the government has taken effective

steps to reach to more and more people through administrative decentralisation and deliver them benefits of various welfare

schemes. Keep this in mind, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi was created

as the 28th district of the state, Uikey said. Highlighting welfare measures, she said the government

has hiked tendu patta (leaves used for making beedis) collection rate to Rs 4,000 per standard bag from Rs 2,500 per

standard bag earlier. It has also increased the number of forest produce to

be procured under the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism from the existing 8 to 22, she said.

The Governor further said the ambitious Narwa, Garuwa, Ghurwa and Bari (rivulet, cow, compst pit and

vegetable garden) scheme has boosted the rural economy besides helping in preserving rural culture.

Under the scheme, over 1,000 reservoirs are being preserved and developed scientifically and gauthan (cow

shelters) are being developed in over 4,000 village panchayats, she said.

