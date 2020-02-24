Army Chief to visit Kashmir on Tuesday to review security situation

Amid frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Army Chief General MM Naravane will visit Kashmir to review the ongoing security situation and counter-terrorist operations in the Valley, Army sources said on Monday. During the visit starting tomorrow, Gen Naravane will also visit the Indian Army positions on the LoC and he would be briefed by senior military commanders on the overall situation in the Kashmir valley.

Earlier on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh had said that Pakistan has increased ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC). He said that Indian forces have been successful in foiling the infiltration bids from across the border.

"Ceasefire violations from Pakistan side have increased, however, we have been successful in foiling their infiltration bids. Still, some succeed in their infiltration attempt. These terrorists are neutralised during operations," Singh told media in Kathua. He said there are about 240-250 militants in the Jammu and Kashmir and operations are underway to eliminate them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.