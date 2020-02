Situation in Delhi under fully control: Home Secy Ajay Bhalla

In the wake of violence in some parts of Delhi, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday said the situation in the national capital was fully under control and sufficient forces were deployed on the ground.

The home secretary's comments came after violent clashes claimed the life of a policeman in North East Delhi.

"The situation in Delhi is fully under control. Senior police officials are on the ground and sufficient forces are also deployed at the spot," Bhalla told reporters here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

