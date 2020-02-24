Left Menu
After 2 deaths, mob kills man for witchcraft in C''garh village

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jagdalpur
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 19:29 IST
A 50-year-old man was beaten to death in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district by a group of

people who suspected him of indulging in witchcraft, police said on Monday.

Manchit Kashyap was attacked and killed on the night of February 22 by a mob in Chargoan village after accusing him

of being responsible for the deaths of two members of a family hours earlier, said Bhanpuri stain house officer Tameshwar

Chauhan. "We have arrested 10 people for the murder. As per

preliminary information, on February 22, two people of a family died due to various reasons following which villagers

contacted a local 'baiga' (witch doctor) identified as Gagra Kashyap who told them Manchit was indulging in witchcraft and

was responsible," he said. "A mob of 20, including Manchit's relatives, dragged

him out of his house and killed him. We have taken a case of murder and rioting on the complaint of the deceased's son. We

have identified 12 members of the mob while details of five to six others were being sought," the SHO added.

'Baiga' Gagra is on the run and efforts were on to nab him, Chauhan added.

