Loan waiver:Maha releases 1st list of over 15000 beneficiaries
(EDS: Combining a related story) Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI)The Maharashtra government on
Mondayreleased the first list of 15,358 beneficiaries of the state farm loan waiver scheme.
On the occasion, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar interacted via video conferencing with
some farmers whose bank accounts were credited withfunds. "Under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farm loan waiver
scheme, 34,83,908 farmer accounts have been identified," said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
Thackeray saidimplementation of the scheme has been done within 60 days of its announcement and credited the state
machinery for the speedy execution. The scheme writing off the loans of farmers whose crop
loan outstanding is up to Rs 2 lakh upto September 30, 2019, was announced by the chief minister in December last year,
after taking charge of the coalition government. During the video conferencing interaction from the
Vidhan Bhawan, farmer VithalraoGarud from Parbhani told the CM that his debts have been cleared. He invited Thackeray for
the wedding of his daughter. Popat Mukte, a farmer from Ahmednagardistrict,
expressed satisfaction over the simple procedure to claim the loan waiver, which he said saved him the ordeal of doing
rounds of government offices. Mukte said the new crop loan waiver scheme stood out
from the earlier one launched by the then BJP government in the ease of procedure.
"Earlier, money was received after doing several rounds of government offices. Now, the work is swift," he
said. Earlier in the day as the budget session was about to
begin, BJP legislators staged a protest on the steps of the Vidhan Bhawan building demanding complete loan waiver for
farmers. They demanded that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi
government write off farmers' debts completely and also provide them a financial assistance of Rs 25,000 per hectare
for crop damage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Ajit Pawar
- Maharashtra
- Mumbai
- Mahatma Jyotirao Phule
- BJP
- Parbhani
ALSO READ
Cop killed after truck hits his bike in Navi Mumbai
Sena doesn't need to change its flag to prove Hindutva: Maharashtra CM
Vesely crowned men's singles champion at Tata Open Maharashtra
Maharashtra: Three of family killed in car-bus collision in Jalgaon
Maha: Mumbai zoo to get two tigers from Aurangabad