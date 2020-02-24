Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt launches special community outreach programme on Intensified Mission Indradhanush

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 19:50 IST
Govt launches special community outreach programme on Intensified Mission Indradhanush

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday launched a three-day special community outreach programme on the Intensified Mission Indradhanush and said no child should be missed under the routine immunisation programme. In a video message, the minister emphasised the importance of immunisation of children and pregnant women as part of the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI 2.0).

High priority is being accorded by the government for achieving targets, Vardhan said after launching the outreach programme at the Shastri Park here. The IMI is being carried out in 272 districts across 27 states and UTs, and 650 blocks of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh across 109 districts since December 2019, he added.

Through the IMI, the government aims to reach every child below the age of two years and pregnant women still uncovered under the routine immunisation programme with a special focus on improving coverage in areas with "low" immunization. "While we have targets to achieve 90 per cent immunisation coverage target, we should all aim to ensure that not even one child is deprived of a vaccine and die of vaccine preventable diseases. Especially when we have a basket of vaccines as part of our routine Universal Immunisation Program (UIP)" he said in his video message.

"With the launch of IMI 2.0, India has the opportunity to achieve further reductions in deaths among children under five years of age, and achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of ending preventable child deaths by 2030," he added, The outreach programme is being organised by the Song and Drama Division of the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

He informed that three rounds of IMI 2.0 have already been conducted from December 2019 and February 2020, wherein 29.74 lakh children and 5.90 lakh pregnant women have been vaccinated. One more round of IMI 2.0 is planned to be conducted in March 2020, Vardhan said.

As a part of the special community outreach, an exhibition displaying the various schemes of the ministry and information on how to avail of these benefits is also being held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

'Several injured' as car rams carnival procession in central Germany: police

Several injured as car rams carnival procession in central Germany police...

Maha: Panel invalidates Solapur BJP MP''s caste certificate

The caste certificate of seer-turned-politician and Solapur BJP MP JaisiddeshwarShivacharya Mahaswamiji was declared invalid on Monday by a district caste validity committee which directed that a casebe filed against the parliamentarian. So...

Delhi violence: DMRC opens 4 stations, shuts 5 stations on Pink Line

The Delhi Metro on Monday opened four stations after they were closed for nearly an hour owing to a protest call given by students against the violence in northeast Delhi. Entry exit gates of Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat ...

Head constable's killing ploy to embarrass India: Lekhi

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday said the death of a Delhi Police head constable in violence over the amended citizenship law was a ploy to embarrass India during US President Donald Trumps visit and likened it to the massacre of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020