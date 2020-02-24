LJP urges Nitish for CBI probe into police exam paper leak
The Lok Janshakti Party on Monday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to recommend a CBI
probe into the alleged question paper leak in the Bihar sub- inspector of police examination held in December last year.
The examination was conducted by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) and its result was
published in January. The question paper and the answers had allegedly been
available in social networking sites much before the commencement of the examination held on December 22 and no
probe has been conducted though the BPSSC had promised so, LJP national president Chirag Paswan wrote to Nitish Kumar.
"In view of the paper leak of the examination, the examinees want a CBI probe into the matter.... I would urge
you to get the matter probed by the CBI and take stern action against those involved in the paper leak," he said.
The Jamui MP also urged the chief minister to release the examinees who were arrested during protests demanding a
CBI investigation into the question paper leak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitish Kumar
- Lok Janshakti Party
- CBI
- Bihar
- Chirag Paswan
- Jamui
ALSO READ
CBI probing coal allocation during Cong govt in Goa, says Rane
CBI takes over probe into impersonation of Principal Secretary to PM by unidentified caller
CBI books unknown person for impersonating as Principal Advisor to PM
Delhi HC seeks response from CBI over Ludhiana-based businessman's arrest in bribery case
'Janta malik hai': Nitish Kumar on Delhi poll results