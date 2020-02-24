LJP urges Nitish for CBI probe into police exam paper leak

The Lok Janshakti Party on Monday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to recommend a CBI

probe into the alleged question paper leak in the Bihar sub- inspector of police examination held in December last year.

The examination was conducted by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) and its result was

published in January. The question paper and the answers had allegedly been

available in social networking sites much before the commencement of the examination held on December 22 and no

probe has been conducted though the BPSSC had promised so, LJP national president Chirag Paswan wrote to Nitish Kumar.

"In view of the paper leak of the examination, the examinees want a CBI probe into the matter.... I would urge

you to get the matter probed by the CBI and take stern action against those involved in the paper leak," he said.

The Jamui MP also urged the chief minister to release the examinees who were arrested during protests demanding a

CBI investigation into the question paper leak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

