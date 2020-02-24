Five loot cash and valuables worth Rs 6.60 lakh from bungalow

A gang of five looted cash and valuables worth Rs 6.60 lakh from a bungalow in Dahanu in

Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The burglars, armed with weapons, entered the house of

Rohington Taraporewala (76) in the small hours on Sunday by breaking the back door and poisoning two dogs, a police

officer said, adding that they threatened Taraporewala and his wife.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

