Maha: Clerk held for accepting bribe from farmer

A clerk with the Land Acquisition department of the Maharashtra government was arrested on

Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a farmer whose land had been acquired for the Gosikhurd

irrigation project, an ACB official said. The accused Dilip Khedkar (53) had allegedly demanded

the bribe from the farmer, a resident of Jivnapur village, after releasing the increased compensation for his land, which

was acquired by the state Irrigation department. The clerk was arrested from his residence in Gopal

Nagar in the city, he said. A case has been registered against him under the

Prevention of Corruption Act. The ACB has been probing the alleged irregularities in

the Gosikhurd irrigation project in east Maharashtra.

