Cases of crime against women, murder grew in Haryana in 2019: State govt

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 22:33 IST
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:33 IST
Cases of crime against women and murder grew in Haryana in 2019 as against 2018, Home Minister Anil Vij informed the state assembly here on Monday. According to the data provided by Vij, cases of cruelty against women continued to rise in the state for the third successive year.

A total of 4,868 such cases were registered in 2019, up from 4,151 in 2018 -- a rise of 17.27 per cent. In 2017, 3,326 such cases were registered, the minister said in a written reply. Haryana saw a rise of 2.5 per cent in cases of murder in 2019. A total of 1,129 murder cases were registered in 2019 as against 1,101 in 2018.

Robbery cases also saw a rise from 1,299 in 2018 to 1,359 last year. However, cases of dacoity, attempt to murder, abduction, theft, and public violence witnessed a decline in 2019, the assembly was informed.

Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra had sought to know the data for crimes committed in the state in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The opposition has often targeted the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government over the allegedly deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

On Monday, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the BJP-JJP coalition government. He claimed that criminals are roaming without fear in the state, while citizens are living in fear.

He also alleged that there is no rule of law in Haryana. "Every 24 hours, there are four rapes, three murders, 10 abductions and five children are sexually exploited in Haryana," Surjewala said in a tweet.

