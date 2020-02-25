Left Menu
  Updated: 25-02-2020 10:08 IST
  Created: 25-02-2020 10:08 IST
All India News Schedule for Tuesday, Feb 25

-US President Donald Trump to be accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am. -Trump to visit Rajghat at 10:30 am.

-Talks between US President Trump and PM Modi at 11 am. -Press statement by Trump and Modi at 12:40 pm.

-Trump's meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind at 7:30 pm.

NATIONAL

-US First Lady Melania Trump to visit school in South Delhi at 11 am.

-Ram Madhav to speak at FICCI event at 2:30 pm.

NCR

-Delhi Legislative Assembly session. -Stories related to violence in northeast Delhi.

LEGAL

SUPREME COURT

-Hearing on Centre's plea for execution of death sentence in Nirbhaya case

-WhatsApp privacy matter

HIGH COURT

-Judgement on PIL challenging cutting of trees for redevelopment of Sarojini Nagar and adjoining colonies -Deepak Talwar money laundering matter

-Senior DRI official's plea against graft case against him -PIL on over-invoicing by power firms

TRIAL COURTS

-Agusta Westland case: ED's ples seeking cancellation of bail to accused-turned-approver Rajeev Saxena.

-Plea by alleged middleman Christian Michel seeking to meet his foreign legal counsel -Plea by Gautam Khaitan seeking to travel abroad

-Hearing in plea for court monitored probe in Jamia Nagar violence on December 15.

NORTH

-Himachal Pradesh Budget session, Governor's address - Assembly sessions in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

- UP Cabinet meeting

SOUTH

-Union Minister Kishan Reddy's press conference in Hyderabad at 10 am

EAST

-West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra at CII event in Kolkata at noon. -Assembly session in Odisha and Bihar.

WEST

-Maharashtra legislature session

-Chhattisgarh Assembly session -Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to inaugurate Rajiv Gandhi National Ground Water Training and Research Institute building in Tuta village of Naya Raipur at 11 am.

