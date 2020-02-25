Northeast Delhi violence: Death toll climbs to seven

The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence climbed to seven, a senior police official on Tuesday.

A Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among the seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law.

Till Monday, authorities had said at least four people, including Lal, were killed in the violence. They said that the death toll has increased to seven on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.