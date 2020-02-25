SP members walk out of UP Assembly over fake encounter issue

Alleging fake encounters by the Uttar Pradesh Police, Samajwadi Party members on Tuesday walked out from the state assembly. The matter was raised during Question Hour by BSP member Shyam Sundar Sharma, who sought to know details of fake encounters by policemen between July 1, 2017 and Sept 30, 2018 in the state.

In his reply, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said in this period one case was registered in Lucknow and two policemen were arrested and terminated. When the member insisted that the figure was wrong,

the minister said, "There is only one incident and there are no fake encounters in the state". Leader of Opposition, Ram Govind Chowdhury of the Samajwadi Party alleged that police atrocities and fake encounters are on the rise in the state and demanded compensation for those killed in such encounters.

He later walked out of the House with SP members.

