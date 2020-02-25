Palaniswami urges PM Modi to sanction 6,028 Hajj applications
Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to
confirm all the 6,028 Hajj applications recommended by Tamil Nadu for this year's pilgrimage.
The Tamil Nadu State Hajj Committee has received 6,028 applications for Hajj 2020, including seven infants, against
the state's quota of 3,736 allotted by the Hajj Committee of India, the Chief Minister said.
As regards the remaining pilgrims, they "are hopeful that all their Hajj applications will get confirmed for Hajj
2020," he said in a letter to the Prime Minister. "A good number of vacancies are expected to be available
since many States have not utilised their full quota due to many reasons including cancellations," he pointed out.
"I request you sir, to instruct the Ministry of Minority Affairs to confirm all the 6,028 Hajj applications recommended
by the Tamil Nadu State Hajj Committee for Hajj 2020," the Chief Minister said.
