Palaniswami urges PM Modi to sanction 6,028 Hajj applications

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to

confirm all the 6,028 Hajj applications recommended by Tamil Nadu for this year's pilgrimage.

The Tamil Nadu State Hajj Committee has received 6,028 applications for Hajj 2020, including seven infants, against

the state's quota of 3,736 allotted by the Hajj Committee of India, the Chief Minister said.

As regards the remaining pilgrims, they "are hopeful that all their Hajj applications will get confirmed for Hajj

2020," he said in a letter to the Prime Minister. "A good number of vacancies are expected to be available

since many States have not utilised their full quota due to many reasons including cancellations," he pointed out.

"I request you sir, to instruct the Ministry of Minority Affairs to confirm all the 6,028 Hajj applications recommended

by the Tamil Nadu State Hajj Committee for Hajj 2020," the Chief Minister said.

