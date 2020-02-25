Clashes in North-East Delhi result of 'underground planning of anti-national forces': Anil Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that the violent clashes in North-East Delhi are a result of "underground planning by anti-national forces". "The clashes in North-East district of the national capital are a result of underground planning by anti-national forces. They are linked to Pakistan. Opposition parties are also supporting these forces." he told ANI.

Commenting on the timing of clashes, Vij said, "It is all pre-planned. It is unfortunate that when we are having a guest in Delhi, anti-national forces are disturbing the peace of the city." Meanwhile, thirty-five companies of additional paramilitary forces have been deployed in North-East Delhi, along with Special Cell, Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing officials, on Tuesday following violence in the area which led to the deaths of seven people in clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors yesterday. (ANI)

