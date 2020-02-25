Mortar shell defused in Poonch
The Army on Tuesday defused a mortar shell fired by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
The shell was was found by locals in Balakote belt and the Army was informed, they said.
The bomb disposal squad (BDS) safely defused the shell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
