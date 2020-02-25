Northeast Delhi violence: Death toll climbs to seven

The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence has climbed to seven, a senior police official said on Tuesday. A Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among the seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law.

One of the deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar, 45, a resident of Ghonda who was brought dead to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, according to hospital authorities. One of the other deceased was identified as Mohammad Furkaan, they said.

The identity of the other deceased is yet to be ascertained. Among those injured, two people, including a minor who suffered gunshot injuries and were referred to other hospitals in the city from the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

They were identified as Danish, 12, and 30-year-old Zulfikar, the authorities said. The others, who were brought to the hospital, were discharged while 14 were referred to either GTB Hospital or Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

Till Monday, authorities had said at least four people, including the head constable, were killed in the violence. They said that the death toll has risen to seven on Tuesday.

