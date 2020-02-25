Police forcefully evict striking students of Pondicherry University ahead of Vice President's visit

The students of Pondicherry University protesting against a fee hike were forcefully evicted by police ahead of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's visit to the University. Naidu is slated to visit the university to address the convocation on Wednesday.

The administration had earlier requested the student protesters to clear the premises of the administrative block. However, the students refused to do so. This led to their forceful eviction by the police from the main entrance of the university. The students from various outfits including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), DMK Student Wing, All India Students' Federation (AISF) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) have been protesting against the fee hike for more than two weeks. (ANI)

