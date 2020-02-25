New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm NEW DELHI DEL102 DL-CAA-CLASHES-LD TOLL Northeast Delhi violence: Death toll climbs to seven New Delhi: The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence has climbed to seven, a senior police official said on Tuesday. NEW DELHI DEL96 DL-VIOLENCE-BHAJANPURA Bhajanpura-Yamuna Vihar residents recall horror as mobs go on rampage New Delhi: As angry mobs ran riot in the Bhajanpura-Yamuna Vihar area all through Monday night and Tuesday morning, residents recalled the fear they underwent, with an elderly man pleading with folded hands before the rioters to spare him as he returned from a hospital where his grandson is undergoing treatment. SHIMLA DES15 HP-LD-GUV Himachal Guv hails 'strong leadership' at Centre, says state backs decisions on CAA, Art 370 Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday expressed the state government’s support to the Centre on the new citizenship law and nullification of Article 370, praising the “strong leadership” in Delhi.

LUCKNOW DES7 UP-SENGAR DISQUALIFICATION Kuldeep Singh Sengar loses membership of UP Assembly following conviction in rape case Lucknow: Kuldeep Singh Sengar, expelled from the BJP last year, has been disqualified from the membership of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, following his conviction in a rape case. CHANDIGARH DES11 PB-ASSEMBLY-KARTARPUR Waive passport condition for Kartarpur Corridor: Punjab Assembly resolution Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution urging the Centre to ask Pakistan to do away with the condition that pilgrims using the Kartarpur Corridor must hold passports..

