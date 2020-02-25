Congress leader Ahmed Patel condemns Delhi violence over CAA
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Tuesday condemned the violence in the national capital over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and urged the Centre to restore peace to the city. "Govt of India sits mute as the capital of India burns There is complete break down of law and order Ineptitude and incompetence of this Govt has led to houses burnt and lives lost We urge Govt to use its might to bring peace to Delhi and bring justice on all elements responsible," Patel Tweeted.
Meanwhile, the toll in the incidents of violence that took place in various areas of the capital over the past two days has increased to nine. "Four persons have been brought dead today. Five people lost their lives yesterday. The toll has risen to nine," said Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent of GTB Hospital.
Apart from nine deaths including that of a Delhi Police Head Constable, over 100 have been injured in the North-East Delhi violence over a period of two days after clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA protestors. (ANI)
