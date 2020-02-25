Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhya Pradesh govt hikes honorarium of Muslim clerics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 18:12 IST
Madhya Pradesh govt hikes honorarium of Muslim clerics

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday more than doubled the honorarium paid to Muslim

clerics and muezzins in the state. Chief Minister Kamal Nath gave his nod to a proposal

to hike the honorarium of imams from Rs 2,200 to Rs 5,000 per month and that of their deputies - muezzins - from Rs 1,900 to

Rs 4,500 a month, a government officer said. The hike was suggested by Minister of Minority Affairs

Arif Aqueel at the inauguration of a building of the Madhya Pradesh Masajid Committee near the famous Taj-ul Masajid

(mosque) here and Nath promptly gave his nod, he said. The committee is a religious institution of the Muslim

community. Imams lead the prayers, while muezzins give calls for

prayers. Service to humanity is the biggest religion. We serve

our religions by servicing the needy," Nath said at the function.

Our country's culture is great as we respect feelings of each other which fosters unity and peaceful co-existence,

Nath added. Our culture of unity in diversity remains intact till

today as generations after generations have demonstrated their dedication to this principle," the chief minister added.

Nath said the biggest challenge today is to take the values of our great culture and diversity to the young

generation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

International cooperation must be enforced to prevent terrorism financing, says European think-tank

In order to adequately tackle terror financing, apart from adopting laws to eradicate terror-related crimes, international cooperation must be enforced for a better investigation and prevention of terrorism financing, the European Foundatio...

World Bank’s new report cites jobs strategy for inclusive growth in Uganda

The World Bank has recently revealed a report titled Uganda Jobs Strategy for Inclusive Growth in which it states the countrys Ugandas economy requires to gradually create more jobs for its fast-growing youth population. These jobs will req...

Spanish hotel lockdown: Guests to stay in hotel until second test

HIGHLIGHTSThe guests at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, where an Italian man diagnosed with coronavirus was staying, will remain in lockdown.The wife of the man has also been kept in isolation and is being tested for the virus on the island of Tene...

Zidane casts doubt on Hazard return this season

Madrid, Feb 25 AFP Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday he cannot be sure that Eden Hazard will play again this season after the Belgian suffered another foot injury last weekend. Hazard came off during Madrids defeat by Levante on Saturday afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020