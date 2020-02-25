Woman, son killed in road accident in Muzaffarnagar

A 48-year-old woman and her son were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a speeding vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, police said.

Subodh Kumar was taking his mother, Pushpa Devi (48), to a doctor's clinic when the vehicle rammed into their motorcycle near Talda village in Jansath, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to search the vehicle's driver who fled after the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

