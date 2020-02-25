JK Cong dissolves Baramulla unit

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Tuesday dissolved its Baramulla district unit, a party spokesman said.

President of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Ghulam Ahmed Mir has dissolved the District Congress Committee Baramulla (Kashmir) with immediate effect, he said.

Fayaz Ahmed Mir has been appointed as interm district president to carry on the day-to-day activities of the party, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.